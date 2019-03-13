India Vs Australia, 5th ODI Live Updates: Khawaja's ton guides Aussies to 272/9 before hosts pull things back

New Delhi, March 13: The one-day international series between India and Australia has reached its fag end as the two teams go for the series-deciding fifth ODI here at Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday (March 13).

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first against India as both the teams made two changes each in their playing XI. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami are included in the Indian Playing XI while KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested.

Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon have replaced Shaun Marsh and Jason Behrendorff in Australia's Playing XI.

There are rare occasions when Virat Kohli-led Indian side is challenged by their opponents at home but the Australians have managed to do just that after going 2-0 down in the series. Indian were defeated in the next two games to their dismay and now have the last chance to win the series.

Australia, on the other hand, must be upbeat with their valiant efforts and one win in Delhi would give them a massive boost before the World Cup.

The Indian batsmen came up with a good effort to post 358 but for once their bowlers failed to deliver as Australia mounted an incredible chase. None of the frontline bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were able to counter the calculative Australian batsmen, partly also because of the heavy dew at night. The conditions will not be too dissimilar at Delhi.

The biggest positive will be the sight of Shikhar Dhawan regaining his form after a recent lean patch and will require him to play in the same vein in Kotla, his home turf.

Here are the live updates from 5th ODI: