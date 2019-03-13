India Vs Australia, 5th ODI Live Updates: Khawaja's ton guides Aussies to 272/9 before hosts pull things back

New Delhi, March 13: The one-day international series between India and Australia has reached its fag end as the two teams go for the series-deciding fifth ODI here at Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday (March 13).
Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first against India as both the teams made two changes each in their playing XI. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami are included in the Indian Playing XI while KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested.
Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon have replaced Shaun Marsh and Jason Behrendorff in Australia's Playing XI.
There are rare occasions when Virat Kohli-led Indian side is challenged by their opponents at home but the Australians have managed to do just that after going 2-0 down in the series. Indian were defeated in the next two games to their dismay and now have the last chance to win the series.
Australia, on the other hand, must be upbeat with their valiant efforts and one win in Delhi would give them a massive boost before the World Cup.
The Indian batsmen came up with a good effort to post 358 but for once their bowlers failed to deliver as Australia mounted an incredible chase. None of the frontline bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were able to counter the calculative Australian batsmen, partly also because of the heavy dew at night. The conditions will not be too dissimilar at Delhi.
The biggest positive will be the sight of Shikhar Dhawan regaining his form after a recent lean patch and will require him to play in the same vein in Kotla, his home turf.
Here are the live updates from 5th ODI:
Indian bowlers kept things tight for the visitors in between 35-45 overs but 44 runs in the last 5 overs helped the Aussies reach a total from where they could put pressure on the Indians. As the run chase isn't going to be easy Aussies must be fancying their chances of defending this total and clinching the series. The run chase of 273 isn't going to easy for India keeping the condition of the pitch in mind.
Usman khawaja: Nice to get a competitive total. We have lost a few wickets in the middle, but that partnership between Jhye and Patty was really good. When I was out there, I was thinking 280, it's one of those wickets that is gonna get harder and harder. Hopefully we will bowl well and field well. The wicket is wearing and hopefully it will keep wearing. We will do things that are under our control and hopefully bowl well.
Run Out on the final ball of innings! Richardson (29) plays a fine cameo to get dismissed for 29. Australia have managed to post a competitive 272/9 in 50 overs batting first.
Wicket! Bhuvneshwar Kumar ends Pat Cummins innings for 13 with a brilliant returns catch and the dangerous partnership between him and Jhye Richardson comes to an end. Australia - 265/8 after 49 overs.
2,4,4,4Extra,1,4! 19 runs came from that over bowled by Bumrah and Australia reach 260/7 in 48 overs.
Wicket! Mohammed Shami gets rid of Alex Carey (3) with a slower one. Carey edged the pacer and Rishabh Pant took a fine catch behind the stumps. Australia 229/7 after 45.5 overs.
Wicket! Marcus Stoinis departs for 20 as he chops on to the stumps off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Australia - 225/6 in 44.2 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah continues his impressive work with the ball as concedes just 1 from his 8th over. Australia - 218/5 in 43 overs.
6, Wd, W, 6, 0, 1, 0! 14 runs and a wicket came from the final over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Australia - 217/5 after 42 overs.
Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav ends the cameo of dangerous looking Ashton Turner for 20 with the googly. It went high in the air but failed to get the distance and Jadeja took a fine catch in the deep. Australia 210/5 in 41.2 overs.
Just a single conceded by Jasprit Bumrah from the 41st over. Australia are 203/4.
Ravindra Jadeja finishes with 10-0-45-2. He had a chance of getting the third wicket had there been a fielder at slip cordon. Australia - 193/4 in 38 overs.
Wicket! Another breakthrough for India and it came at an opportune time as in-form Peter Handscomb departs for 52. The batsman edged Shami and Pant pouches him comfortably behind the stumps. Australia - 182/4 in 36.2 overs.
Fifty! Peter Handscomb - another in-form batsman - gets to his half-century with a single of Bhuvneshwar. Australia - 179/3 after 35 overs.
Wicket! Glenn Maxwell (1) gives simple catching practice to Virat Kohli at mid-off and Ravindra Jadeja strikes back. Second wicket for India in a gap of 5 deliveries. Australia - 178/3 in 33.5 overs.
Gone! Dangerous Khawaja departs for 100. Virat Kohli takes a fine catch as and his reaction was evident how frustrated he was as Indian bowlers are toiling hard to get those wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar ends the southpaw's innings. Australia - 175/2 after 33 overs.
Century! Usman Khawaja notches up his second ODI ton - second in a gap of three innings. This one came off just 102 delivery. What an incredible series this left-handed batsman is having?
After indifferent home Test series v India, Khawaja’a come along superbly. Second century this series has probably sealed his place in WC team even with Smith & Warner returning. Stylish & pleasing to watch when in form, Khawaja has a touch of Lara in him. A touch, mind you— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 13, 2019
Khawaja moves on to 97*. He's looking to complete his second ODI ton today.
150 comes up for Australia with a pull shot boundary from Khawaja. A rare loose delivery from Jadeja. Wickets have dried up for the visitors.
Khawaja has surpassed AB de Villiers' record!
Most runs in a 5-match ODI series vs India in India:— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 13, 2019
359 runs* - USMAN KHAWAJA, This series
358 runs - AB de Villiers, 2015
353 runs - Gordon Greenidge, 1983
353 runs - Tillakaratne Dilshan, 2009#INDvAUS
Brad Hogg is enjoying the contest between Khawaja and Jadeja.
Enjoying the contest between @imjadeja and two Aussie bats @Uz_Khawaja & @phandscomb54. Spinner not allowing them to drive with quickness in the air, and making it difficult to sweep with a slightly shorter length. #INDvAUS #Cricket #ICC— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 13, 2019
Harsha Bhogle impressed with Khawaja and Handscomb's batting exploits in this series.
This is an excellent start from Australia. The alarms after the Finch dismissal have gone. Khawaja is in prime form but I am also mighty impressed with Handscomb.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 13, 2019
Four! Fifty partnership between Khawaja and Handscomb. Australia are in cruise control as they reach 128/1 after 24 overs.
Four! 100 comes up for Australia with a boundary off Kedar Jadhav's first ball. Handscomb-Khawaja are looking in sublime touch today as well. 28 runs have come for Australia in the last 5 overs.
Openers to score four or more fifty-plus scores against India in an ODI series: Chris Gayle, 2002 (4) Usman Khawaja, 2019* (4).
50! Another fine half-century from in-form Usman Khawaja. This one came from just 48 deliveries he's looking in sublime touch in this series and the team must be hoping he converts it into another ton from here.
1, 0, 1, 4, 4, 0! 10 runs came from that over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Peter Handscomb - the centurion from the previous game - is looking in sublime touch. Khawaja (49*) is one short of another fine fifty. Australia 87-1 after 16 overs.
Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja cleans up Aaron Finch with an absolute ripper. The Australia captain has to depart for 27 and the left-arm spinner has given India breakthrough they were looking for. Australia - 76/1 after 14.3 overs.
OUT! A ripper from Ravindra Jadeja has bowled Aaron Finch for 27. Drifted in before turning a long way to take off stump.— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 13, 2019
Australia 1-76 after 14.3
📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket &
📰 join our blog: https://t.co/MZMiQDjUMt #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/NZgHVIEDck
Wd, 1, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0! Kuldeep comes back strongly after getting hit for a boundary by Finch. Australia (73/0 after 14 overs) are going strongly after electing to bat first. Khawaja - 45* & Finch 27*.
SIX!! Usman Khawaja charges down the ground and hammers Kuldeep over long-on for a maximum. He's decided to dominate the in-form chinaman from the very first over. AUS - 65/0 after 12 overs.
50-uun opening partnership between Khawaja and Finch. This is the third fifty-plus opening stand between these two in this series. They have laid the foundation for a big total in Delhi. Australia are 52/0 after 10.
Three-plus opening stands of 50+ in a bilateral series vs India (since 2000):— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 13, 2019
3 by Sri Lanka, 2009
3 by Australia, 2013
3 by Australia, 2017
3 by Australia, 2019 *#INDvAUS
5th ODI: Australia are dealing only in boundaries at the moment as every over is fetching them at least one four. Indians are struggling to break this partnership. Australia are 46/0 after 8 overs.
0,0,4,0,4,0! Another dominating over from Australia's perspective as Finch smashed two brilliant boundaries against Shami. The crowd at Ferozeshah Kotla is silent. Australia - 38/0 after 6 overs. Bumrah has been brought into the attack.
4,0,0,4,0,0! 8 runs leaked by Mohammed Shami from that over and Australia are 28/0 after 4 overs.
4,1,0,4,0,1! 10 runs came from that second over bowled by Bhuvneshwar. Australia - 19/0 after 3 overs.
End of the second over. Australia are 9/0. Khawaja got a brilliant boundary in that over bowled by Shami.
After the first over Australia are 4/0. Khawaja - 4* and Finch is yet to face a delivery.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the first new ball, Khawaja takes strike.
Teams are walking into the field after DDCA president Rajat Sharma rings the bell at Ferozeshah Kotla. Finch and Khawaja will open the innings.
This is what the two teams are playing for today!
This is what the two teams are playing for. Who will take it home tonight?#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/s3PapWdPEC— BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2019
India are playing 5 bowlers today.
So India are going with 5 bowlers which is a good idea. And Jadhav and Vijay Shankar go back to being 6th bowlers which is what they are. Now, would like to see Jadeja rediscover his batting form.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 13, 2019
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(C), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(WK), Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), Rishabh Pant(WK), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Kohli: We have to first restrict them with the ball, and we are the one of the best chasing sides in the world and we have to show that today. In terms of team composition, we know which way we are going. Chahal misses out and Jadeja comes in as an all-rounder, and KL misses out to make way for Shami. An extra bowling option for us, and this, we feel is our most balanced side.
Finch: Batting first. Looks like a dry wicket. Hopefully we can get a big score and defend it later. The wicket and the squares have been re-laid over the last few years, so we can't look into the numbers much. Shaun Marsh misses out for Stoinis, Lyon comes in for Behrendorff.
Toss: The coin lands in favour of Australia captain Aaron Finch and he decides to bat first at Kotla. Both the teams have made two changes each.
Hello and welcome to the live updates from the fifth and final ODI between India.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here