India Vs Australia, 5th ODI: Rohit Sharma completes 6000 ODI runs: Statistical Highlights

Nagpur, Oct 1: Rohit Sharma smashed his career's 14th one-day century and guided India to a memorable by the seven-wicket win over Australia in the fifth ODI and sealed the series 4-1 and also claimed the number one position in the ICC rankings.

The Mumbai dasher, who took 15 balls to get off the mark, achieved several milestones with his 125-run knock against the Aussies and was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning effort.

Chasing a modest target of 243, Men In Blue overhauled it in the 43rd over for the loss of three wickets. Rohit set up the run chase with a 124-run stand with his opening partner Ajinkya Rahane (61) and laid the foundation for the hosts.

India hardly faced any trouble in their run chase despite starting with caution. It was a comfortable run chase for the Indians as no Australian bowler could succeed in putting any pressure.

After Rahane's dismissal, Rohit shared a 99-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli (39) to take the team on the cusp of a big victory. However, batting was not easy on the newly laid surface which became slower as the day progressed.

The good work was done by the bowlers, who were able to restrict Australia to a below par 242 despite a promising start by David Warner (53) and Aaron Finch (32). Left-arm spinner Axar Patel stood out among the Indian bowlers with figures of three for 38 in 10 overs.

With the emphatic series win, India also avenged the 1-4 series defeat the last time they played in Australia.

Here are the highlights from the 5th ODI:

# Rohit not only completed his 14 ODI ton over the course of his masterful knock.

# He also became the ninth Indian to reach the 6000-run mark in ODIs. With 162 innings it was third fastest after Virat Kohli (136) and Sourav Ganguly (147).

# It was Rohit's sixth ODI century against Australia - second most after Sachin Tendulkar's 9.

# Rohit's 125 is the second highest individual score in Nagpur after George Bailey's 156 against India in 2013.

# Rohit also became fastest to score 2000 ODI runs on Indian soil.

# Rahane struck fourth successive fifty in the tournament but failed to convert it to a hundred.

# It was eighth 100-plus century opening stand for India in the ODIs in 2017 - most for Men In Blue in any year. They had 7 such partnerships in 2002 and 2007 each.

# With this win, India registered their 3rd successive win at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

# Jasprit Bumrah ended up leaking 34 runs in his opening spell of four overs and was hit for as many seven boundaries.

# Part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav completed his full quota of 10 overs for the first time in this game. The maximum overs he bowled before Nagpur was 8.

# Jadhav finished his 10 overs with 1/48.

# Axar Patel returned with 3 for 38 from his quota of 10 overs.