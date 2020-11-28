India vs Australia: Aaron Finch compares Steve Smith with Barry Bonds

Almost 18,000 fans were on hand to watch the runfest at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday (November 27) as Smith flayed the Indian bowling attack with a swashbuckling 66-ball 105, an innings that was laced with 11 hits to the ropes and four over it.

The 31-year-old's 62-ball hundred was the third fastest by an Australian after Glenn Maxwell (51 balls) and James Faulkner (57) as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the best of three-match series which launched India's long-awaited tour Down Under.

Finch himself scored a patient 114 to help Australia post a total of 374 for six, but was happy to concede that there had been something special in the innings produced by Smith, comparing him to Bonds.

"He calls himself Barry Bonds when he gets into those sorts of moods," Finch said in awe of Smith.

At Sydney, Smith rode his luck before making a quickfire century, sending the Indian bowlers literally on a leather hunt.

He was first saved by DRS after a confident appeal for leg before wicket on 15. The ball was judged to have just cleared the stumps. Shikhar Dhawan then badly missed Smith's miscue on 38 at long on, much to bowler Ravindra Jadeja's annoyance, with the ball trickling into the ropes.

He was finally dismissed in the last over by Mohammed Shami, by then Australia had put up a winning total.

"He struck it beautifully, the way that he moved, the intent that he showed was second to none, that's as good a one-day innings as you'll see," Finch added about Smith's match-winning knock.

The second of the three match ODIs will be held at the same ground on Sunday (November 29) while the series winds up at Canberra on Wednesday (December 2).

(With inputs from Agencies)