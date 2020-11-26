India vs Australia: Aaron Finch has hardly found any weakness in Virat Kohli's batting during his IPL 2020 days

Finch, who was Kohli's teammate at Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL 2020 in the UAE, was asked during the virtual media conference on the eve of the first One Day International (ODI) if he ever noticed weaknesses in the India skipper's game.

"He doesn't have too many, to be honest. If you look at his record it is second to none. We have to keep looking get him out. When you go away from that and look to contain players you can sort of miss a trick there," Finch told media persons.

"There are not too many chinks in his armour, he is probably the best one day player of all time," Finch added further.

The 34-year-old did not have the best of times at the IPL while opening for RCB and was also dropped for a few games.

Talking about his stint in the UAE, Finch said: "I think, a combination of a couple of things, T20 cricket can be really difficult when you are not quite at your very best when you are trying to be really aggressive at the start of an innings...

"...I think that's a time when if it is not going 100 per cent, you can get into a pretty bad run quite quickly, but it's just a few balance things, head positioning and my stands and small things like that.

India will lock horns with Australia in the first ODI on Friday (November 27) at Sydney Cricket Ground. The three-match ODI series marks the start of the summer cricket season in Australia. For the Kohli-led Indian side, it will be their first international assignment after the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.