India vs Australia: Adam Gilchrist on what led to Virat Kohli and co's batting collapse in Adelaide

In the opening session of the third day of the first Test, India, who began the day at 9/1, were bundled out by Australia pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for 36/9 - their lowest total in Test cricket and the joint fourth lowest score of all time in the history of the longest format of the game, and eventually lost the match by eight wickets.

Following the dismal display with the bat, the Indian batters as expected earned a lot of flak with many left shocked at the way one of the premier Test side was bowled out for such a low score despite ending day 2 with an advantage.

With none of them getting into double figures, Glichrist said India's inability to replicate the concentration they showed in the first innings was one of the reasons behind their stunning collapse in the second innings.

"Looking back at the first innings, I would think that the seemingly slow batting from Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli was, in fact, superb defensive batting. That was what India failed to replicate in the second innings," Gilchrist wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

While many were critical of Pujara's slow approach, Gilchrist praised the concentration levels of Indian batsman along with Kohli and Rahane in the first innings.

"In the first innings it had seemed that India were not looking for scoring opportunities, but Kohli's masterclass of concentration alongside Pujara and later Ajinkya Rahane is what ensured that India reached 244."

Apart from their inability to replicate the patience shown in the first innings, Gilchrist also felt that India were put under additional pressure due to opener Prithvi Shaw getting out early in both innings. Shaw was dismissed in similar fashion, for a second ball duck in the first innings and for four in the second innings.

"In both innings, Prithvi Shaw's early dismissal put the team on the back foot. Shaw was part of the team during the last series here, and there has been plenty of hype and build-up around the youngster. This has also meant that his technique has been scrutinised and there was a clear plan to exploit the gap between his bat and pad that is a matter of concern for him," Gilchrist wrote.

The former wicketkeeper also added that Shaw's expansive method of batting may back fire in Australian and conditions and his recent form may cost him a spot in the Boxing Day Test.

"Shaw has also been prone to expansive shots which might backfire in Australian conditions, because he will be liable to edging one to gully. While he is a talented youngster, his performance will put the selectors in a dilemma as they plan for the Boxing Day Test."

After a gaining 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series, Australia will now take on India in the second Test on Boxing Day (December 26) in Melbourne.

