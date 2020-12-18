India vs Australia: Adelaide pitch gets better for batting as match progresses: Ashwin

India's premier off-spinner took four for 55 as Australia were bowled out for 191 in reply to India's first-innings total of 244 on day two of the first of the four-match Test series.

By close of play, India extended the lead to 62, ending the day at nine for one, losing opener Prithvi Shaw.

"Going by what happened last time, the wicket becomes better to bat as the Test match goes on," Ashwin said during a virtual media conference.

"I felt it played best for the batter on the fifth day last time. When we went into the Test match, we felt that we're in a similar sort of situation like last time," he added.

From the last time, Ashwin felt the grass cover may have been slightly thicker and the match situation also looks pretty similar if one goes by India's first-innings score two years ago.

"I think we made 250 last time and we were six runs shorter this time, so we knew that we're in the contest."

In terms of performance, Ashwin feels this bowling effort was better than last time.

"We thought probably we put up a bowling performance that's a notch better than what we did last time."

He was very happy to have dismissed Steve Smith cheaply which could be a big factor in the final context of the match.

"Obviously it's a big wicket, given his appetite for runs and the amount of time he bats, from that context of the match, it was a big wicket. Really happy."

Nathan Lyon also looked potent during the Indian innings but Ashwin feels that both are different types of bowlers.

"We both bowled very differently and are different bowlers and successful in our own ways. For me it's not about trajectory so much, it's about trying to have those change ups and making it difficult for the batsmen to score."

