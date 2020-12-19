India vs Australia: Twitterati in shock as Virat Kohli-led batting order collapses to its lowest Test total

India endured a torrid first hour at Adelaide Oval, securing another piece of unwanted history. Bumrah's dismissal opened the floodgates for the Aussies as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc in the first hour of the day's play and ran through the Indian batting order.

Lowest Test score of India | 36/9: Australia humiliate India at Adelaide

India, thus, recorded their lowest total in Test cricket when they ended the second innings at 36 for 9. Hazlewood (5/8), who completed 200 Test wickets in his 52nd match, and Pat Cummins (4/21), who went past 150 Test wickets in his 31st match, engineered India's collapse on the third morning.

Mohammed Shami suffered a nasty blow on his right elbow off Cummins and retired hurt, ending the India second innings at 36/9.

India vs Australia 1st Test | India secure this unwanted history at 19 for 6

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side thus earned a dubious distinction of recording their lowest ever total in Test cricket. The previous worst performance was 42 against England at Lord's in 1974.

This is also India's lowest total against Australia in Test cricket as the earlier mark was 58 made at Brisbane in 1947.

India's dismal batting performance as no batter could touch the double-digit figures left Twitterati stunned.

Here's how experts and fans reacted:

The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

It is happening. It isn't a nightmare.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2020

Unmitigated disaster! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 19, 2020

Must watch test cricket, both bowling attacks are putting on a masterclass! #TestCricket #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 19, 2020

Well, I’d witnessed India’s ignominious 66 all-out at Durban in 1996/97, as the twelfth man. Today those horrendous memories are back. Then, we faced Donald & co who were at their peak. Now it’s this famous Aussie trio. No excuses for today’s collapse #DoddaMathu #AUSvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) December 19, 2020

When you thought one end was difficult the other end is getting even more tougher for the bats! Terrific bowling by #hazelwood as well! #AUSvIND — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) December 19, 2020

Wow!! What a bowling display that was from Pat Cummins & Josh Hazlewood here in Adelaide. Just outstanding. Have to feel for the Indian batsman as never saw that coming - it was one of those days where the batsman nicked everything & didn’t play and miss at all ! Unbelievable... — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 19, 2020

Summer of 42 seems like 250 from here. Lowest total on the cards? #INDvAUS — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) December 19, 2020

When you see Bumrah has faced more balls in an innings than Shaw, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Saha.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qsndqyLeuM — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 19, 2020