India vs Australia: Twitterati in shock as Virat Kohli-led batting order collapses to its lowest Test total

By
Image Courtesy: CA

New Delhi, December 19: Team India wouldn't have thought in their wildest of dreams before the start of the play on the third day of the Adelaide Test as their second innings was folded for 36 against Australia on Saturday (December 19) at Adelaide Oval.

India endured a torrid first hour at Adelaide Oval, securing another piece of unwanted history. Bumrah's dismissal opened the floodgates for the Aussies as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc in the first hour of the day's play and ran through the Indian batting order.

Lowest Test score of India | 36/9: Australia humiliate India at Adelaide

India, thus, recorded their lowest total in Test cricket when they ended the second innings at 36 for 9. Hazlewood (5/8), who completed 200 Test wickets in his 52nd match, and Pat Cummins (4/21), who went past 150 Test wickets in his 31st match, engineered India's collapse on the third morning.

Mohammed Shami suffered a nasty blow on his right elbow off Cummins and retired hurt, ending the India second innings at 36/9.

India vs Australia 1st Test | India secure this unwanted history at 19 for 6

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side thus earned a dubious distinction of recording their lowest ever total in Test cricket. The previous worst performance was 42 against England at Lord's in 1974.

This is also India's lowest total against Australia in Test cricket as the earlier mark was 58 made at Brisbane in 1947.

India's dismal batting performance as no batter could touch the double-digit figures left Twitterati stunned.

Here's how experts and fans reacted:

Story first published: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 12:05 [IST]
