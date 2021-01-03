India vs Australia: Brisbane Test in doubt after visitors question bio-bubble restrictions - Reports

Australia and India are set to meet in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 and then both sides will travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test, set to begin from January 15.

However, Queensland's border restrictions to New South Wales, which is recovering from the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases and the strict Covid protocols that have been put in place in the state has led to India's releuctance to travel.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, India has expressed their unwillingness to travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test if they are confined to their hotel rooms when they are not playing or training.

"If you look at it, we were quarantining for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don't want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour," a source in the Indian team told Cricbuzz.

"We aren't keen on going to Brisbane if it means being stuck in the hotel again, except for going to the ground. Instead, we don't mind being in some other city, playing both Test matches there to complete the series and returning home," the source added.

"We understand the complexity of what's happening currently. Cricket Australia and we have cooperated at every step with regards to following the protocols within the bubble. But we were expecting to be treated in the same vein as 'normal Australians' in terms of restrictions once we completed that initial quarantine in Sydney."

Earlier, there were doubts over Sydney hosting the third Test due to the fresh rise in coronavirus cases, but Cricket Australia received the green light to host the Test.

Team India, who are currently in Melbourne, is expected to fly to New South Wales on Monday (January 4) for the third Test in Sydney and were expected to travel to Queensland, but the latest development has now put a cloud over the fouth Test.

(With Agency inputs)