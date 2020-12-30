India vs Australia | Burns dropped

Warner is likely to play at the Sydney Cricket Ground after missing the opening two matches in the series that is now tied at 1-1 following the tourists' impressive victory in Melbourne.

Burns was the man to miss out after registering scores of 8, 51 not out, 0 and 4 in the opening two Tests.

"Joe Burns has been released from the squad and will return to the Brisbane Heat," said chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns.

"Unfortunately, Joe's returns haven't been what he or the selectors would like or what we consider he is capable of.

"David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play in Sydney with another seven days until the match."

There may be another change to the batting line-up with Will Pucovski also included in the squad.

The 22-year-old was due to play in the series opener in Adelaide before suffering another concussion, the ninth of his career. Pucovski's versatility means he could bat anywhere in the top six.

Hohns added: "Will is in the final stages of the graduated return to play protocols and has been symptom free for some time.

"He will be fit to play in Sydney subject to completing the return to play protocols and an independent assessment."

Paceman Sean Abbott was also included after overcoming a calf problem.

Squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner