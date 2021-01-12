Cricket
India vs Australia: CA delays call on Will Pucovski's fitness for Brisbane Test

By Pti
Will Pucovski hurt his shoulder when fielding on day 5 of Sydney Test (Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)
Sydney, January 12: Cricket Australia on Tuesday (January 12) said it will delay making a decision on Will Pucovski's availability for the fourth and final Test against India, giving the opener every opportunity to prove his fitness as he recovers from a partial dislocation of his shoulder.

CA confirmed that Pucovski suffered a "shoulder subluxation injury", which is a partial dislocation of the shoulder joint, when the ball of the upper arm bone partly comes out of the socket in the shoulder.

"He will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth Vodafone Test match," a CA spokesperson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The 22-year-old had hurt his right shoulder after diving for the ball at mid-wicket in the 86th over of India's innings on the fifth day of the drawn Sydney Test on Monday (January 11).

India vs Australia: Will Pucovski injures shoulder, sent for scans

After the dive, Pucovski stayed down for a few seconds clutching his shoulder as his teammates came to help him. The youngster left the field at the end of the over and was sent for scans, leaving his participation in the final Test in doubt.

Pucovski had hit a composed 62 in the first innings but failed to make an impact in the second essay and was caught behind for 10 on debut.

He had missed out on the first two Test due to a concussion he suffered after being hit on the head during the day-night practice match last month.

No additional players have been brought into the squad for the final game.

The final Test in Brisbane will start on January 15. The series is locked 1-1 after the third Test ended in a draw.

