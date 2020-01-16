Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia: Finch expects Kohli & co to 'fight back hard' in second ODI

By Pti
Australia captain Aaron Finch
Australia captain Aaron Finch

Rajkot, January 16: Australia captain Aaron Finch has no doubts that India will "fight back" in the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday (January 17) after being battered in the series-opener in Mumbai.

Australia gave the hosts a reality check with a crushing 10-wicket win in the lung-opener on Tuesday (January 14), riding on David Warner and Finch's unbeaten hundreds.

But Finch said it would be silly to take India lightly as they have many world-class players.

"That was a pretty good performance. I think our fielding was a little bit sloppy but all in all we ar really happy with how the boys went," he was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au' after the win in Mumbai.

"They (India) will fight back no doubt. They are a great side, got some world-class players," Finch said talking about what to expect from Friday's match.

Chasing a below-par 256, David Warner (128 not out) and Finch (110 not out) shared a record opening stand as Australia cantered home in the first ODI.

Asked about his opening partner's batting display, the Australia skipper said: "He (Warner) is playing unbelievably well I think. It's so hard to bowl to him once he gets in. He hits the ball all around the ground, so stopping him from scoring is so hard.

"He is so clear with how he is going to bat, his footwork is pretty good. His mental state is unbelievable when he is out in the middle. He is so clear with his thoughts and his game. He is in top shape."

While lauding his bowlers for their superb show in the middle overs, Finch hinted that Josh Hazzlewood could get a chance in the second ODI by resting either Pat Cummins or Mitchell Starc in an effort to manage their workload.

"To be able to control such a damaging top-order with their lengths is brilliant. The ball just swung enough to keep them in the game all the time. They were so accurate which you have to be in these conditions," he said.

"The bowling line-up will obviously be discussed with Josh (Hazzlewood) on the sidelines. With back-to-back games and pretty quick and a reasonably heavy Test load, I'm sure Josh will come in for one of them (Cummins or Starc) at some point.

"(But) Unless it's a forced change with a niggle or injury, I don't think it would be much," he added.

More AARON FINCH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 14:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue