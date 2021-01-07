India vs Australia: Former cricketers react as Siraj gets emotional during national anthem

The official Twitter handle of cricket.com.au shared a small clip of Siraj in tears as the national anthem of India was being played before the start of play on day one of the third Test.

Siraj had lost his father before the start of the Australia tour, but the pacer decided to stay back to fulfill his father's dream of seeing him play Test cricket for the country.

The pacer, who made his Test debut in Melbourne, getting emotional led former cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Wasim Jaffer to hail Siraj for showing great commitment towards playing for the country.

"I just want certain people to remember this picture. He is #SirajMohammed and this is what the national anthem means to him," tweeted Kaif.

I just want certain people to remember this picture. He is #SirajMohammed and this is what the national anthem means to him pic.twitter.com/eJi9Xeww8E — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 7, 2021

Former opening batsman Jaffer took reference to a quote from 'legend' and said that there is no better motivation than playing for one's country.

"Even if there's little or no crowd to cheer you on, no better motivation than playing for India. As a legend once said "You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country," tweeted Jaffer.

Even if there's little or no crowd to cheer you on, no better motivation than playing for India. As a legend once said "You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country." 🇮🇳 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qAwIyiUrSI — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Siraj's teammate in India and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yuzvendra Chahal also responded to Kaif's tweet and said "Proud of you (Siraj) brother".

Proud of your brother 🤗 https://t.co/zS2VSyg5mc — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 7, 2021