India Vs Australia: Harsha Bhogle highlights the problems Team India needs to address before 2nd Test

On Day 3 of the opening Test match, Australian pacers ran riot as they restricted the much-vaunted batting attack to their lowest-ever innings total 36/9. With their sensational bowling in the opening session of the day, the Aussie pacers laid the foundation of a famous win for their side.

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle while analysing coach Ravi Shastri's team raised a few valid points which the Indian team management needs to answer before the second Test.

India vs Australia 1st Test | Hazlewood, Cummins blow away Indians, Aussies register 8-wicket win

In a series of tweets, Bhogle tried to cheer the gloomy fans by highlighting the positives from the game which concluded in less than two and a half days but also pondered over the burning questions.

Talking about Kohli and Co.'s performance in their second essay, Bhogle wrote on his Twitter handle, "India will be demoralised and very low on confidence but they have to tell themselves that they were ahead in the game after six sessions."

The veteran commentator also talked about the areas the Indian side will have to improve if they wish to come back strongly in the second Test match, starting December 26 in Melbourne.

"Having said that, the absence of a circuit breaker during a slump, and a tendency to fritter away campaigns in one poor session, is a worry that must, first, be acknowledged and then addressed," he tweeted further.

Meanwhile, former India captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar backed the Indian batsman and praised the lethal Australian pace that displayed one of the best bowling performances.

Gavaskar backs India batsmen

Speaking at Channel 7, Gavaskar said: "I mean, any team that is all-out for its lowest test score since the time it started playing cricket, that's never good to see. But having said that. But having said that, if any other team had been facing that kind of bowling, they would have also got out, maybe be not all-out for 36, maybe 72 or 80-90 but the way Hazelwood, Cummins bowled and the earlier 3-over spell from Starc, they asked a lot of questions."

"So it's not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for the way they got out because it was just simply superb bowling by the Australian bowlers," Gavaskar added further.

Joe Burns and Australia chased down the 90-run target with ease on Saturday after India were humiliated for their lowest ever Test score of 36 following a jaw-dropping collapse in the day-night showdown on Day 3 of the Pink Ball Test.