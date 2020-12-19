India vs Australia: Hazlewood says visitors will feel the aftershocks

Virat Kohli leaving for paternity leave from the second Test will also add to the visitors' woes, according to Hazlewood.

The Aussie snared five wickets in a mere 25 balls to help his team post an eight-wicket win in the opening Day/Night Test and take a 1-0 lead in the rubber.

"Getting bowled out for 36 is going to leave a few headaches here and there and their best batter (Virat) is leaving as well, it's going to leave a bit of whole," Hazlewood said at the post-match press conference.

Kohli's absence is also an opportunity for others to prove their mettle after the forgettable outing at Adelaide .

"But they've got plenty of class batters on the side-lines to come in, not of Virat's class. But in terms of the series, it's great to be one up, it's better than being one-down, as we found out last time," he added.

It was in the company of pace colleague Pat Cummins that Hazlewood scripted one of their biggest wins in recent times.

The pacer though cautioned his team-mates that the win is history now and they must look forward to the coming matches.

"It's probably a fresh start to a degree for the batters and bowlers, and they've a player coming for Virat and they've got some class players on the bench to be honest, so good players are going to come in and we'll have some plans for (them) no doubt," he said.

Mohammed Shami was taken to a hospital for scans after being hit on the hands and Hazlewood said the visitors will have to dig deep into their reserves if the India pacer is ruled out of the second Test.

"It's obviously a blow, we don't know how bad it's yet, we'll wait and find out how much damage has been done.

"But he is a class bowler and has shown in this game, so they might've to dig deep in their arsenal to cover him."

(With PTI inputs)