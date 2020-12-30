India vs Australia: Hosts fined for slow over rate

Tim Paine's side were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration with ICC Match Referee David Boon imposing the sanction.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC code of conduct which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said.

"In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised two points for each over short."

The ICC said Paine pleaded guilty to the offence and there was no need for a formal hearing.

India won the second Test within four days in Melbourne a rousing eight-wicket victory which levelled the four-match series at 1-1.

Though there were some rumours about shifting the third Test from Sydney to Melbourne due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases, it was confirmed that the the game will be held as per is schedule at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7.

The series winds up with the fourth game at the Gabba, Brisbane, starting from January 15.