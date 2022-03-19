India vs Australia ICC Womens' World Cup 2022: Aussies beat India, enter semifinals

The Australia cricket team has remained unbeaten in the league phase so far, and became the first team to enter the last four stage.

India made 277 for 7, a challenging total under the circumstances but the Aussies scaled it down clinically in the final over of the match, and in the process also recorded their highest chase in the Women’s World Cup.

There were fine fifties by skipper Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia for India as they posted a healthy total after a slight slump.

The Aussies, however, mounted a good chase through Meg Lanning and Alysa Healy to seal a win and semifinal berth in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Record for Mithali Raj

India captain Mithali Raj created history by scoring a half-century in the match against Australia in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in Auckland on Saturday (March 19).

Mithali Raj scored her 12th half-century in the World Cup. This is the 63rd half-century of Mithali's ODI career.

At the same time, she equalled former New Zealand player Debbie Hockley's record of scoring fifty or more in an innings in the Women's World Cup.

Both these players now have the record of scoring more than 50 runs in an innings 12 times.

Mithali's brilliant knock of 68 runs off 96 balls came at a crucial time when Team India was in trouble.

Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur scored 59 and 57 respectively to take India's total to 277/7 in 50 overs against Australia.

Brief scores: India: 277 for 7 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 68, Harmanpreet Kaur 57, Yastika Bhatia 59, Pooja Vastrarkar 34; Darcie Brown 3/30, Alana King 2/52) lost to Australia: 280 for 4 in 49.3 overs (Meg Lanning 97, Alysa Healy 72, Rachael Haynes 43, Beth Mooney 30; Pooja Vastrarkar 2/43) by 6 wickets.