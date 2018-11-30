Cricket

India vs Australia: Injured Prithvi Shaw ruled out of first Test

Prithvi Shaw is being carried off the field after suffering an ankle injury
Sydney, November 30: Opener Prithvi Shaw on Friday (November 30) has been ruled out of the first Test against Australia as he injured his ankle while taking a catch near the ropes.

"The medical team is assessing Prithvi Shaw at the moment. He hurt his left ankle while attempting to take a catch at the boundary ropes. Shaw is being taken to the hospital for scans," the BCCI said.

"Shaw underwent scans this morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury. Shaw will be unavailable for the First Test against Australia in Adelaide. He will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest," said the BCCI.

Shaw had impressed the warm up match against the CA XI making a quick fifty and was expected to make it to the playing XI for the first Test against Australia at Adelaide from December 6. In the absence of Shaw, M Vijay and KL Rahul will open for India in the first Test.

The Mumbai right-hander rolled his left ankle while attempting a high catch of CA XI opener Max Bryant at the midwicket fence. He had to be carried away from the field and was immediately send for scans.

Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar was impressed with Shaw's fifty against the CA XI and said the clarity of thought set him apart. "He has made a mark straightaway in whichever format he has played limited overs or first-class cricket, Irani Trophy, Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy or India A.

"He has shown he can adapt to the conditions and to the stage as well. He plays with a lot of clarity and the impressive thing about him is that he gets into good positions with clarity of mind and fearlessness of youth that helps him quite a bit," said Bangar.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 9:41 [IST]
