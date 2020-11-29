India vs Australia: KL Rahul expects more from the bowlers

Australia won the second ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground by 51 runs on Sunday (November 29) to clinch the three-match series with one game left in the series.

They had earlier won the first ODI by 66 runs at the same venue on Friday (November 27) in almost a similar fashion after having posted 374 and then restricting the opposition to 308.

Batting first, the hosts posted a mammoth target of 390 as the top-five batsmen scored half-centuries for the team after openers David Warner (83) and Aaron Finch (60) provided a flying start.

"We didn't adapt quick enough. It's learning for our bowling group to adapt quicker. It's important to get wickets at regular intervals in white-ball cricket.

We've to learn how to take wickets and as a batting group we've to build long partnerships," Rahul said in the post-match press conference.

India was behind the eight-ball right from the start of the chase, and it was only Virat Kohli (89) and Rahul (76) who could salvage some pride as in the end, they could manage only 338 for nine.

Talking about the pacer Jasprit Bumrah not getting his rhythm right in the series Rahul said, "We all know Jasprit is quite fiery and is very-very competitive on the field. He has very high expectations with himself and New Zealand was a long-long time ago, I'm sure he has forgotten about it.

"He means a lot to this team and we know the value of him. It's about time, a champion player like him will come back and deliver and get wickets for us. You also have to understand that in Australia and New Zealand wickets are too good to bat on and you'll see those top bowlers not getting wickets so that's quite acceptable," he added.

India have nothing to play for but pride in the third match of the ODI of the series to be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday (December 2).

