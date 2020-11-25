KL Rahul should open for India in Rohit Sharma's absence, he can also score 200s in ODIs: Aakash Chopra

Chopra suggested that Rahul - who was in imperious touch during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for his franchise Kings XI Punjab - can be the best option in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The cricketer-turned-commentator also stated that the stylish right-handed batsman is also capable of scoring a double hundred in the ODIs like Rohit.

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma returned home from UAE as his father tested COVID-19 positive: Report

While talking about the upcoming ODI series between India and Australia, Chopra said on his YouTube channel that skipper Virat Kohli should go with Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper and use him as a finisher, and allow Rahul to open the innings.

The likes of Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal can also open the batting for Team India in the limited-overs' series. All these batsmen were in brilliant form during the IPL 2020.

ICC Awards: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni nominated for ODI Player of Decade; Ashwin, Kohli in Player of Decade

"My heart says that KL Rahul should open because the sort of player he is, he scores hundreds and in my opinion, if he plays very well he can even score a double hundred in ODIs. You have got to make him open if you want to do justice to his abilities," said Chopra.

Rahul - who led Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 in the UAE - scored 670 runs in 14 matches and he also won the Orange Cap (most runs in a single edition of the IPL). The talented Karnataka batsman said he hopes to continue the good form with the bat.

KL Rahul says MS Dhoni is irreplaceable, wants to emulate former India skipper

"I would not call my batting as power-hitting, it is not something that I am blessed with, I try to play the role I feel the team requires me to play at that moment, I have learnt to stay in the moment, that is something I have really worked on and as you grow older, you realise that you need to keep on getting better, I am blessed that I get to interact with the best players in the world, I am always looking to grow," said the 28-year-old during a virtual press conference from Sydney.