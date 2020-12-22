India vs Australia: 'Let it go and move on' - Smith's advice to deflated visitors after Adelaide debacle

The Australian trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood produced one of the finest fast bowling performances in recent times to dismiss India for their lowest Test score of 36 in the opening day-night Test in Adelaide.

Australia won by eight wickets and the series will now move to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test starting December 26.

"Look, the other day we just saw some pretty incredible fast bowling. It is probably the best I've seen our bowlers bowl collectively for about five years I think," Smith said in a virtual media conference facilitated by series' official broadcaster Sony Network.

"The lengths they were hitting were just impeccable. Sometimes that happens, you get a good ball and you nick it...You got to let it go and move on and try and keep yourself in a positive mindset," the 31-year-old added.

Asked what he feels would be the Indian mindset after such a huge defeat, he said: "Again every individual is different, the way they take their dismissals, how they think about the game after it's finished.

"It's important to keep moving forward, look at yourself individually, what you could have done better."

Star pacer Mohammed Shami's fractured wrist has dealt a double blow to India as talismanic skipper Virat Kohli will be on paternity during the last three Tests.

"Not thinking too much about India and how they're going to come back. For us, it's just about doing the things we need to do well. It's about just executing what we need to do out in the middle and doing it to the best of our ability," Smith said.

On Shami's absence, Smith said India still have some quality bowlers in Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj.

"I think they're two quality bowlers who can have some good Test careers. Obviously they are missing Ishant (Sharma) as well, which is a big loss for them in terms of experience."