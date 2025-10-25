Cricket India vs Australia Live Streaming 3rd ODI: Where to Watch IND vs AUS in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 7:58 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Australia will face India in the third and final ODI of the series on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Having already sealed the series with a 2-0 lead, the hosts will aim to complete a whitewash and carry that winning rhythm into the upcoming T20I contests.

With the series result already decided, Australia are likely to rotate their squad and hand opportunities to players who haven't featured yet. The team management might use this fixture to test their bench strength and assess combinations ahead of a packed cricketing calendar.

India, on the other hand, will be determined to avoid a clean sweep and finish the ODI leg on a high. After back-to-back defeats, the visitors will look for an improved showing with both bat and ball. A win at the SCG would not only help them regain confidence but also provide a morale boost heading into the T20 series.

The Sydney surface traditionally favours batting, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat, allowing stroke-makers to express themselves freely. Fast bowlers will need to rely on variations and accuracy to make an impact, while spinners could find some turn and grip as the match progresses. Maintaining discipline with line and length will be key for them to succeed on this track.

All eyes will be on how both teams approach this final fixture - Australia seeking dominance through a clean sweep, and India desperate for redemption before shifting focus to the shorter format.

IND vs AUS Team News

Australia could make a few changes to their lineup, with either Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood - or both - potentially rested. However, given the proximity of the Ashes, the team might prefer to keep them match-ready by playing back-to-back ODIs. With local talent Jack Edwards added to the squad, the young all-rounder could earn his international debut.

For India, rotation seems inevitable after their pacers struggled with cramps in Adelaide. Prasidh Krishna is likely to return, while Kuldeep Yadav remains in contention. Dhruv Jurel may also get a chance, possibly as a specialist batter.

India vs Australia Predicted Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy/Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitch Owen, Mitchell Starc/Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India vs Australia Live Streaming: Where to Watch 3rd ODI on TV and Online?

India

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecast on Star Sports Network on TV and on the JioHotstar app from 9:00 AM IST.

Pakistan

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecast on Ten Sports from 10:00 am Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tapmad app and website.

Bangladesh

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be live streamed via Toffee app from 10:00 am Bangladesh time.

United Kingdom

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecast on TNT Sports from 4:30 am BST and live streaming on Discovery+ in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

USA

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match can be watched via Willow TV network from 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 pm PT (Wednesday) in USA.