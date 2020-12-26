India vs Australia, MCG Test: Captain Virat Kohli lauds Ajinkya Rahane and band for dominating day one

In Kohli's absence, Team India is being led by Ajinkya Rahane - who performed his duties as a captain as well as a fielder brilliantly - bundled the Australian side to 195 in their first innings of the Boxing Day Test.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bumrah, Ashwin shine as tourists dominate opening day at MCG

Impressed with his team's performance Kohli took to his Twitter handle and lauded his fellow teammate for their domination. "Top day 1 for us. Great display from the bowlers and a solid finish too," tweeted Kohli.

Top day 1 for us. Great display from the bowlers and a solid finish too. 🇮🇳👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 26, 2020

Rahane made good field placements and rotated his bowlers brilliantly, helping the tourists to restrict under 200 runs in the first innings. Rahane gave enough freedom to senior spinner R Ashwin and strike pacer Jasprit Bumrah as they wreaked havoc on the Australian batting order. Bumrah grabbed a four-for while Ashwin returned with three wickets to his name.

Debutant Mohammad Siraj also shined with the ball as he picked up a couple of wickets at crucial junctures which helped the visitors keep a leash on the flow of runs for the Aussies. They even kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and prevented the hosts from coming back in the game.

Later, debutant Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 28 while Cheteshwar Pujara (7 not out) saw the Indian innings through in the last hour of the day's play. India lost their opener, Mayank Agarwal, for a duck in the first innings. But Gill along with Pujara looked to revive the Indian innings and prevented the fall of any more wickets till the umpires signal the end of the day's play.