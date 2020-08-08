Cricket
India vs Australia: Melbourne could still host Boxing Day Test if crowds are allowed: CA

By
Melbourne could still host Boxing Day Test if crowds are allowed: CA

Melbourne, August 8: The iconic MCG will not lose out on hosting India for the Boxing Day Test if crowds are allowed inside the stadium, Cricket Australia (CA) interim chief executive Nick Hockley said on Saturday (August 8).

It is being speculated that the Boxing Day Test during India's tour later this year could be shifted to Adelaide or Sydney in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state of Victoria.

"It comes down to if we can get a crowd at the MCG we'll play at the MCG," Hockley was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"All the restrictions that are ongoing, we are just hopeful that they take very quick effect and we get back on top of the situation and people can get out and about, we can get back to crowds and get back to live events," he said.

Hockley said the CA is full steam ahead with the planning "in the anticipation that we'll be back to some level of normalcy by that point in time".

"It's one of the most iconic events on the Australian sporting calendar and certainly at this stage we are planning full steam ahead. "We're in really constructive discussions with the BCCI (the Indian cricket board) and the government to make sure we get all the travel exemptions for India to come," he said.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, one of the iconic venues in world cricket, had hosted 86,174 fans for the women's World Cup final in March this year.

"We are having to remain agile, certainly we're looking at contingency planning across the entire summer. Not necessarily specific to certain matches, but our entire events," said Hockley. "As things change we're doing everything we can and we have all the back-up arrangements to make sure we get cricket played."

India are scheduled to travel to Australia in December this year for four Test matches.

Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
