"Absolutely top knock from Jinks," Virat Kohli hails Ajinkya Rahane for his defiant century in Melbourne

Rahane - who is leading the Indian side in absence of regular skipper Kohli - notched up his second ton at this venue and became the second Indian after legendary Vinoo Mankad. Rahane's defiant knock against a quality Australian bowling attack was the second instance when an Indian captain slammed a century at the MCG. Sachin Tendulkar did so in 1999.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Ton-up Rahane, Jadeja put tourists in driver's seat at MCG

Impressed with Rahane's imperious knock, Kohli - who is on paternity leave - congratulated his deputy for leading from the front and tweeted, "Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks @ajinkyarahane88."

Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks👌@ajinkyarahane88 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 27, 2020

Rahane's century was aided by Australia's poor fielding display as the Indian batsman was given a reprieve on 73 when Steve Smith dropped him at second slip off Mitchell Starc. Rahane afforded one more life en route to an unbeaten 104 at the end of the day's play as India reached 277-5 and a lead of 82 before stumps was called prematurely due to rain.

India vs Australia: Tim Paine becomes fastest to 150 dismissals as wicketkeeper; surpasses De Kock, Gilchrist

Australia were woeful in the field, dropping four catches at the MCG, where Mitchell Starc (2-61) was left visibly frustrated after Travis Head spilled a catch to dismiss centurion Rahane with what proved to be the final ball of the day.

Supported by Ravindra Jadeja (40 not out), Rahane posted his 12th Test ton and eighth away from home following the tea break - a boundary bringing up a memorable hundred from 195 balls.

India resumed on 36-1 - in response to Australia's 195 in the second Test - after dominating the opening day in front of a capped Melbourne crowd and the tourists only lost four wickets to take control.