India Vs Australia: MS Dhoni reads our mind, prevents us from playing reckless shots, says Kedar Jadhav

Jadhav was adjudged the man of the match for his all-round effort in the match as India took 1-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia.

The 33-year-old cricketer stitched a match-winning partnership of 141-runs with Dhoni - who kept the partnership going and played second fiddle to Jadhav - and saw India home.

Talking during the post-match presentation Jadhav said Dhoni reads the situation and his batting partner's mind so well and prevents them from throwing their wickets and curbing their urge to hit big shots.

Kedar said, "I enjoy my responsibility. Recently in Australia, we pulled off a similar kind of chase. I just did that again today. I tried to learn a lot from him (MS Dhoni). MS and Cheeku (Virat Kohli) are the best chasers in the game. That's what we learn from the captain and that's what we tried to do. I would have tried to play more shots early. That's what he does, he tells you exactly. He reads your mind; plenty of times when you feel this ball can be hit for boundaries, he'll tell you 'the team needs more solidity and you have to bat till the end'. Every time you think of the team, most of the times, you'll end up on the winning side."

The Pune cricketer has time and again proved he's the match-finisher India are looking for and he's credited Dhoni for his improvement.

Talking to Yuzvendra Chahal for BCCI.TV Jadhav said, "It's been more than two years I have been batting at this number --- No 5 or 6. I still remember against England in India in 2017 January, I batted six only. From thereon, the management was looking at me as a finisher and they have clearly told me that you would be batting at No 6 till the time you are there. The management and team are clear about everybody's role."

"Every time I bat with him, spend time with him, I learn a lot. Every time I see Mahi bhai, I feel confident. That's the sort of person he is. His aura is such that you just see him and tell yourself 'I will deliver today'. He has the knack of getting the best out of every player," said Jadhav.

"Every victory adds to your confidence, the team's confidence. It tells how the team is progressing. We as a team have always believed in the process more than the result and as long as you take care of that process, you are bound to get results," Jadhav added further.