India vs Australia: MSK Prasad backs Hanuma Vihari to bat at number four in the absence of Virat Kohli

Kohli - who led India in the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide last week - will leave for home to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as they welcome their first child.

The slot for number four will be up for grabs in Kohli's absence and there are quite a few contenders for that position. And the former chief selector believes the Andhra Pradesh batsman could fill that void for he's a technically sound batsman - who can serve the team for a long time. The former India wicketkeeper-batsman also claimed it will be a great opportunity for KL Rahul as well to stand up and be counted.

Prasad was quoted by Times Now as saying: "Vihari has a very sound technique and temperament and he can serve this Test team for a long time. In absence of Virat, it would be a great opportunity for him and KL (Rahul) to stand up and be counted."

Backing Rahul to be a part of India's Playing XI in the second Test match in Melbourne, Prasad said the Karnataka cricketer can be a good number six batsman.

"I would prefer Vihari batting at No. 4 or 5 in the next few Tests and face the challenge. He is a gutsy boy and I have confidence that he will do well if given the challenge. KL can be a good No. 6 in this series," he added.

Rahul hasn't played a Test match since India's tour of the West Indies in 2019. In the two-match series in the Caribbean islands, the 28-year-old failed to perform and was subsequently left out of the team. However, the cricketer's stupendous performance in the ODI and T20I formats have made sure that he stayed in contention.