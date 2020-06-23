Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia: Paine fears Boxing Day Test could be shifted out of MCG

By Pti

Melbourne, June 23: Australia Test captain Tim Paine fears the Boxing Day Test against India could be moved out of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in Victoria.

With the case load rising in Victoria, Cricket Australia (CA) is open to the idea of shifting the Boxing Day Test to Perth, where the situation is under control.

"Certainly, from a player's point of view, we want to be playing in front of big crowds at the best venues and a big day like Boxing Day is something that everyone looks forward to and a big part of that is playing at the MCG," the keeper-batsman said in a video message posted on CA website.

"Fingers crossed things are going well enough that we can do that but, as I said, we are spoilt for choice here in Australia with some world-class stadiums. If something had to change, then, again, we have plenty of options."

India Tour of Australia 2020-21 (3 T20Is, 4 Tests, 3 ODIs): Full Schedule, Dates, and Venues

If the match is shifted to Perth, the CA plans to hold it at the Optus Stadium, which can sit 60,000 supporters and is regarded as the best venue in Australia outside the MCG.

There were also reports that the match match can be held at an empty MCG depending upon the situation at that time.

Paine, however, said he is hopeful the third Test of the four-match series would remain at its spiritual home, MCG.

"Given the current circumstances, I dare say everything is well and truly on the table. We are hopeful that everywhere we play come summer time, we would be able to have crowds," he said.

"How big they are, we don't know, obviously. But it's a difficult one for anyone to answer because there is so much changing week to week, day to day. Give it it three for four months, we just don''t know what it is going to look like."

The four-Test series between India and Australia is scheduled to start in Brisbane on December 3.

More TIM PAINE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Juventus bounces back in style
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 14:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue