India vs Australia | Players, spectators to pay special tribute to Dean Jones at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Jones passed away in September in Mumbai during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 coverage. A special tribute has been planned during the tea break at the MCG. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Jane Jones - the late cricketer's wife - confirmed the cause of her husband's death was not a heart attack, but a catastrophic stroke.

According to the report, the Victorian Coroner is investigating the cricketer's death and his family is keen to find out whether any head knocks he took while batting during his illustrious career, or a car crash he was involved in Melbourne shortly before his death, had been factors.

Dean Jones remembered with a lap of MCG

"It is actually under a coroner's inquiry at the moment, not that they think there is anything other than what they have found, but just that he was a bit young to have the stroke the way it happened," The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Jane as saying.

Dean was given a private farewell lap on the MCG's hallowed turf, his favourite ground, as part of his memorial by his devastated family in October during Melbourne's lockdown. But now comes a time when his hometown fans who enjoyed his thrilling innings over the years can pay their respects.

The match between India and Australia will be the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The two rival sides will be playing their hundredth Test match.