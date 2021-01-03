India vs Australia: Prefer to play fourth Test in Gabba as opposed to back-to-back SCG Tests, says Wade

According to reports, the Indians are not keen to travel to Brisbane in view of the stricter quarantine protocols in Queensland and want to play back-to-back games in Sydney where the third Test begins on Thursday (January 7).

"I have not heard of this, but we obviously prefer not to (play back-to-back in Sydney). The schedule has been rolled out and we prefer to stick to that. Regardless, if that is a quarantine-based hotel, go to the ground, play and come back," Wade said in a virtual press conference.

"Cricket Australia have been firm that they will stick to the schedule that we rolled out at the start of the summer so we fully expect to play at Gabba. There is no secret that we would love to play at Gabba"

"Harder quarantine and stricter bio-security protocols will be there. But we are ready for more sacrifice and face more challenges," he added.

India has not won a single Test match at the Gabba.

According to Australian media reports, the Indians are not happy at the possibility of going to another strict quarantine in Brisbane since they have already served 14-day quarantine upon entry to Australia.

The fourth and final match is scheduled from January 15. The four-match Test series is currently level at 1-1.

"From our position, there is no uncertainty, we are going to play at the SCG and then playing at the Gabba until we are told that it is going to change. So, we are rolling to the next game expecting what is going to be. It is out of our control and there is nothing we can do."

He side-stepped the issue of five India Test players, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, being placed in isolation and an investigation launched into a possible breach of COVID-19 bio-security protocol after a video of them sitting at an indoor restaurant here surfaced.

"What India is doing, I have not really thought much about. As a group and personally have not thought much about what India is doing outside a cricket ground. That is the situation. We are thinking of how we can do much better," said the 33-year-old left-handed batsman.