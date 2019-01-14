India Vs Australia: Probable India XI for 2nd ODI in Adelaide

1. Rohit Sharma

The Hitman slammed another superb ton in the first ODI but it went in vain as India lost the match. Rohit scored 133 and went short of companions in the tricky run chase.

Rohit joined the Indian squad after skipping the Sydney Test to be with his wife and newly-born daughter.

Rohit - who is ranked No. 2 in the ODIs - will be looking to continue his good form in the second ODI as well. Rohit was in sublime touch in the limited-overs format in 2018 and started 2019 on a similar note.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed opener was dismissed for aduck in the first ODI and failed to give the visitors a decent start in therun chase. Dhawan was playing international match after a gap of a month and failed to leave any mark in the game.

Dhawan, who last played for India in the T20I series against Aussies before going on a break, must be eager to put up a decent show in the second ODI.

3. Virat Kohli

India's captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli was dismissed for 3 in the Sydney ODI and it proved to be a big reason for India's loss in the run chase.

Kohli is ranked No. 1 in the ODIs and would be looking do the talking with his bat in Adelaide. The team would be hoping that their skipper delivers in the second ODIs. Kohli has always looked dangerous against the Aussies and one hopes for a big knock from the aggressive batsman.

4. Ambati Rayudu

The Hyderabad batsman came to bat at No. 4 in Sydney but perished immediately for duck and left his team in deep trouble.

The right-handed batsman was playing after a gap of a couple of months and was dismissed to a superb delivery from Jhye Richardson early on in his innings.

Rayudu would be looking to get some runs to his name in Australia and justify his selection right.

5. Kedar Jadhav

The right-handed batsman was not picked up in the first ODI and his absence was felt in as the visitors looked for a part-time bowler in the middle overs. Dinesh Karthik was preferred over Kedar in Sydney but he failed to perform like other top-order batsmen.

Kedar,if given a chance in the 2nd ODI, will be playing after a gap of more than two months.

6. MS Dhoni

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman scored a slow half-century and steadied the Indian ship along with Rohit Sharma. His century partnership with Rohit recovered the Indian innings after a flurry of wickets in the first powerplay.

Dhoni ensured India didn't lose any wicket in the powerplay and it seemed he and Rohit would pull off the run chase. But the Ranchi cricketer was unlucky to have been given LBW at a crucial juncture in the match. India, eventually, ended up 34 short of the target.

As the former India captain didn't have a memorable 2018 in the international format, the team management would be hoping Dhoni gets his mojo back in the series and plays those crucial knocks down the order. His vast experience will also impact the team in the middle at crucial stages.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

In the absence of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja will perform the all-rounder's duties in the ODI series. He would team up with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the spin department to trouble the Aussie batsmen.

Jadeja has been in good form lately and would be eager to continue his exploits in Tests to the ODIs.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading the pace attack in Adelaide Oval as well. In Sydney, the right-arm pacer gave Australia an early breakthrough and completed 100 ODI wickets.

However, the UP speedster didn't look as clinical in the death overs and he would be looking to improve on this aspect.

Bhuvneshwar's bowling average against Australia is significantly greater than he has recorded against any other opponent, an area he needs to improve.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The left-arm wrist spinner returned 54-2 in the first ODI after getting hammered for 14 runs in his final over. Kuldeep looked good with the ball in Sydney and must be hoping to put up an even better show in Adelaide.

The chinaman has been India's key bowler in the limited overs format and once again a lot depends on his performance.

10. Mohammed Shami

The senior Bengal pacer, who had an impressive Test series against Aussies, emerged as the most economical bowler for India in the 1st ODI. Shami remained wicketless but conceded runs at 4.6 per over.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami is looking to put up a better show in the limited-overs format as well.

11. Khaleel Ahmed

The left-arm pacer who was playing his seventh ODI wasn't as impressive in Sydney.

The youngster was struggling to find his line and length in the opening ODI and even bowled a couple of No Balls, a department he needs to improve.

Khaleel bowled well in the T20I series against Australia and should take confidence from those games and come back strongly.