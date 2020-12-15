India Vs Australia: Ricky Ponting reveals his Playing XI for Adelaide Test, picks under fire Joe Burns

The four-match Test series between India and Australia which is known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy will start with a pink-ball (Day/Night) Test match. This will be the first occasion when India play a Day/Night Test outside home.

With the ODI and T20I series ending in Australia and India's win respectively, the focus has now shifted on the longer format which will test the two side's endurance and skills.

Speaking to Channel Seven, Ponting - who is hailed as one of the greatest captains of all times - picked his playing XI for the Adelaide Test and stuck with underfire batsman Joe Burns and Matthew Wade for the openers' role.

"I'm sticking with Joe Burns. I've heard a lot of suggestions that he hasn't scored enough runs to stay in the side but I'm keeping him in there.

"He made 40 in his last Test innings, he's made four Test hundreds, averages almost 40 I'm sticking with him and showing some faith. I think he's good enough to get through it."

Talking about Marcus Harris Ponting said he didn't pick the 28-year-old Victoria opener as he's failed to score hundreds in Test cricket.

"What Marcus Harris hasn't done is score (Test) hundreds (his) highest score is 70-odd, (whereas) Joe Burns can score Test match hundreds. I'm sticking with him," Ponting added further.

Ponting suggested moving wicketkeeper-batsman Wade as an opener will help the Aussies bring all-rounder Cameron Green in the playing XI. Green is set to make his Test debut for Australia and earn the 'baggy green' if he clears the concussion test.

"What I am doing is moving Matthew Wade up to the top of the order to open with (Burns), (give) a left-hand, right-hand combination. We saw last time India were out here and we had two left-handers at the top of the order, the India bowling attack absolutely dominated the two lefties, so that's the way I'm going.

"Hopefully he's (Cameron Green) fit he had that concussion sub in the last Australia A game but he's in very, very good form so I'd slot him in at number six," he said. "I'm really excited by him and looking forward to watching him play," Ponting said.

Ponting's middle-order comprised Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head and skipper Tim Paine. In the bowling department, the former skipper chose the seasoned campaigners and match-winners Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.