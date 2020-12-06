Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia: Rohit lauds the Indian team following the T20 series win

By

Bengaluru, Dec. 6: India secured an unassailable 2-0 lead over Australia after the Men in Blue notched up a six-wicket win in the second T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Lauding the Indian team’s performance, India batsman Rohit Sharma lauded the Virat Kohli-led side for their match-winning show. Rohit is not part of India’s white-ball squad as he continues to recover from his hamstring injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“What a series win for Team India. Loved the way they played nice and composed. Big thumbs up to each one of them. @BCCI,” tweeted Rohit.

Meanwhile, following Sunday’s win, Team India skipper Virat Kohli said that it was nice to see the young guys and the entire team stepping up to the challenge in the absence of match-winners like Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah.

After the win, Kohli said, “We have played as a team in T20 cricket. The fact that we do not have Rohit and Bumrah, our established white ball players, in and still doing well makes me happy.”

India will now take on the hosts in the third and final T20I on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Following the conclusion of the limited-over series, the highly-anticipated four-match Test series will get underway on December 17th. The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship.

More INDIA News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: SHU 1 - 1 LEI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 20:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More