India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma becomes fastest to 7000 ODI runs as opener; leaves Sachin Tendulkar, Hashim Amla behind

The Mumbaikar, who was recently named the ICC ODI Player of the Year 2019, completed 7000 ODI runs as an opener after completing 18 runs in the match.

The 32-year-old explosive batsman took just 137 innings to achieve this milestone, which is 10 innings less than legendary South Africa opener Hashim Amla. Amla completed 7000 ODI runs as an opener in 147 innings while India's iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took 160 innings to get to this milestone.

However, the stylish batsman scored 42 before he was trapped in front by Adam Zampa and missed another major milestone. The Hitman required 46 runs to complete 9000 ODI runs but he fell just 4 runs short. Rohit was looking to play a sweep shot off Zampa but missed the line of the ball which crashed into his pads and the umpire ruled him leg before. The cricketer, however, went upstairs to review it for he thought the ball was missing leg stumps, but in vain as the ball-tracking confirmed the umpire's decision was bang on.

He added 81 runs for the first wicket with his batting partner Shikhar Dhawan, who was unlucky to miss out on a well deserved century. Dhawan scored 96 before getting dismissed.

Before the start of the series between Australia and India, Rohit needed just 56 runs to enter the 9000-run-club but he scored 10 in the first ODI and 42 in the second.

Earlier in the day, Australian captain Aaron Finch won his second consecutive toss and invited Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his team to bat first.