Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill available for selection in Sydney Test despite bubble breach: Report

As per a Sydney Morning Herald report, the five players - despite the ongoing investigation by the BCCI and CA - are expected to be available for the third Test. According to the report, it was almost business as usual for Team India on Sunday (January 3) as they worked around the additional logistical inconvenience of having five of their players required to maintain distance from teammates.

The players in question have been permitted to train with their teammates provided they comply to strict protocols put in place by Cricket Australia. The Indian cricketers boarded two buses to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for a gym session so that the five could be kept apart from the rest of the squad.

Social media was abuzz with the pictures of the five players visiting a restaurant on Friday (January 1). The Indian team, however, made it clear that it was a simple case of following all protocols and there was no reason to worry.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the team said the players had followed all safety protocols and there was no need for any investigation as the fan had himself done a U-turn and said there was no physical contact after initially claiming that Pant had hugged him.

"The boys had just gone out to a restaurant to get some food. They followed all the necessary protocols and their temperature was checked and proper sanitization was done before they sat on the table. There is no need to make an issue out of this. As for the whole question of a fan being hugged by Pant, the fan has himself confessed that he had said that out of excitement," the source said.

The India and Australia teams are currently in Melbourne as they are training for the third Test of the series which is to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7.

The two teams will head to Sydney on Monday (January 4). Earlier, a fan in a series of tweets claimed that he had paid the bill of the Indian players at the restaurant. He also said he ordered extra food so could he watch the players eating in the restaurant.

The fan went on to add that he had been hugged by Pant. But on Saturday (January 3), he pushed out a clarification saying: "Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru J Apologies for miscommunication @BCCI @CricketAus @dailytelegraph (sic)."