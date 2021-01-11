Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting lead Twitter to hail Team India's stubborn resilience in Sydney Test

After a gritty century-partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant laid the foundation for a win but their dismissals in quick successions and Vihari's hamstring injury dented India's chances of going for a win and the Indian side changed its strategy to ensure they do not end up on the losing side and trail in the series.

1

48442

Australia looked in position to take a 2-1 series lead, needing eight wickets on the final day at the SCG, but were left frustrated by stubborn resistance from India batsmen and costly dropped catches.

The draw looked sweeter as Team India salvaged a memorable draw on the 48th birthday of former India batting great Rahul Dravid's birthday. Dravid, on several occasions, has been a part of famous wins and incredible draws during his cricketing days.

Rishabh Pant (97), Cheteshwar Pujara (77), Hanuma Vihari (23 off 161 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (39 off 128 balls) helped ensure India were level heading into the final Test in Brisbane starting on Friday (January 15).

India vs Australia 3rd Test: India, Hanuma Vihari achieve these rare milestones in drawn Sydney Test

The SCG pitch played few tricks on day five, and Pant even had India dreaming of an amazing win, the tourists eventually finishing at 334-5, 73 runs adrift of a victory they stopped chasing after Vihari hurt his hamstring.

Josh Hazlewood (2-39) and Nathan Lyon (2-114) made breakthroughs, but Australia were unable to do enough in a Test they looked destined to win as Tim Paine dropped three catches.

Australia landed an early blow as Lyon had Ajinkya Rahane (4) caught at short leg by Matthew Wade.

India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Steve Smith caught on camera scruffing batsman's mark, fans call him 'cheater'

But Pant - who suffered an elbow injury on Saturday - was put down twice by Paine, on three and 56, off Lyon, and he counter-attacked superbly to put the pressure on the off-spinner. Pujara brought up 6,000 Test runs, the 11th Indian to achieve the feat as he continued to frustrate Australia.

Pant looked capable of leading India to a shock victory before falling just short of a third Test century, caught by Pat Cummins at gully after trying to attack Lyon again.

Rahul Dravid turns 48: Cricketers, fans wish former India batting legend on his birthday

The second new ball brought a key wicket for Australia as Hazlewood produced a wonderful delivery to bowl Pujara. A pair of reviews were unable to get Ashwin, who was dropped on 15, a diving Sean Abbott - on for the injured Will Pucovski (shoulder) - unable to hold onto a tough chance.

Vihari and Ashwin, showing no intent to score, remained stoic and defended well against an increasingly desperate Australia. Paine dropped another chance after Vihari edged a Mitchell Starc (0-66) delivery and it proved to be the final opportunity as India held on for a draw.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to Team India's collective effort at the SCG:

'Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and cometh the team'. Extremely proud of #TeamIndia for putting up a fight on Day 5. Special mention to @RishabhPant17, @Hanumavihari, @cheteshwar1 & @ashwinravi99. Well done, guys! Hello Brisbane 🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 11, 2021

Great effort India to draw the Test, tremendous courage and grit shown by the guys especially Pujara, Pant, Vihari and Ash — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2021

Great fightback by #TeamIndia! Special effort out there and the team showed amazing physical and mental strength. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 11, 2021

Been asking @ashwinravi99 about his batting for a while. Against an excellent bowling attack, showed his class today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2021

No Ishant. No Kohli. No Shami. No Yadav. N now no Jadeja and Pant.

If India would be full strength, this would have been a one-sided series. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) January 11, 2021

No Kohli

No Shami

No Ishant

No Jadeja to bat or bowl halfway through Test

Pacers combined experience of 20 Tests

Incident with the crowd & Siraj

Vihari batting on one leg for 4 hours

Ashwin wearing bruises on his body like a badge for 3.5 hours



This is epic by India. #INDvAUS — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) January 11, 2021

Unbelievable game of cricket. So much character & fight from Pant, Pujara, Vihari & Ashwin - not just today, but think back to all out 36 in Adelaide



Kohli departs, injuries everywhere.



Off to Brisbane at 1-1 for a decider. What a series of Test Cricket 🙌🏽👏🏽 @7Cricket #AUSvIND — Trent Copeland (@copes9) January 11, 2021

This is many many wins combined. Respect. Physical and mental both battles won. More racist barbs, more answers on the pitch. Well played Team India. #AUSvsIND — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 11, 2021

My Man Of The Match is #TeamIndia. Terrific, heroic performance to draw the Test. Great show of skill, resolve, commitment and character. Among the best match saving efforts seen. Take a bow guys! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 11, 2021

Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana.

But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. pic.twitter.com/IfttxRXHeM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

They say “You just can’t beat the person who won’t give up.” A remarkable show by our Indian team today. Test cricket at its best.👏 #indvAus @BCCI — Gurkeerat Mann (@gurkeeratmann22) January 11, 2021

Loved the fight and determination of India all day today. Starting with Pant and Pujara, and then for Vihari and Ashwin to withstand Australia and look largely in control for most of the day was very impressive. Can't wait for Brisbane now. #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021

A win or a loss defines the result in a test match... but an effort like this defines the character of the team. Resilience, defiance, mental strength and skill at its best. Well done India. Well done to all as they rose to the occasion.Test at its best.Brilliant! @BCCI #INDvAUS — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) January 11, 2021

A fitting birthday gift for Rahul Dravid 🎁



An extraordinary display of resistance, fight and patience by India today 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5RLA5aqnQp — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

What a remarkable performance by Team India. Once again great show of resilience under grave provocation, spate of injuries and several key players missing. Bravo! #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021

Hats of to both @Hanumavihari and @ashwinravi99 to draw the test! A lot has to be said about vihari for his grit and determination even after being injured! This knock is as good as any hundred in test cricket! Ashwin always had the talent to be a main allrounder! #AUSvsIND — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) January 11, 2021