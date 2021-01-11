Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting lead Twitter to hail Team India's stubborn resilience in Sydney Test

By

Sydney, January 11: An injured Hanuma Vihari and patient Ravichandran Ashwin batted, and batted, and batted, as India held firm to deny Australia a win and secured an incredible draw in the third Test in Sydney on Monday (January 11).

After a gritty century-partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant laid the foundation for a win but their dismissals in quick successions and Vihari's hamstring injury dented India's chances of going for a win and the Indian side changed its strategy to ensure they do not end up on the losing side and trail in the series.

1
48442

Australia looked in position to take a 2-1 series lead, needing eight wickets on the final day at the SCG, but were left frustrated by stubborn resistance from India batsmen and costly dropped catches.

The draw looked sweeter as Team India salvaged a memorable draw on the 48th birthday of former India batting great Rahul Dravid's birthday. Dravid, on several occasions, has been a part of famous wins and incredible draws during his cricketing days.

Rishabh Pant (97), Cheteshwar Pujara (77), Hanuma Vihari (23 off 161 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (39 off 128 balls) helped ensure India were level heading into the final Test in Brisbane starting on Friday (January 15).

The SCG pitch played few tricks on day five, and Pant even had India dreaming of an amazing win, the tourists eventually finishing at 334-5, 73 runs adrift of a victory they stopped chasing after Vihari hurt his hamstring.

Josh Hazlewood (2-39) and Nathan Lyon (2-114) made breakthroughs, but Australia were unable to do enough in a Test they looked destined to win as Tim Paine dropped three catches.

Australia landed an early blow as Lyon had Ajinkya Rahane (4) caught at short leg by Matthew Wade.

But Pant - who suffered an elbow injury on Saturday - was put down twice by Paine, on three and 56, off Lyon, and he counter-attacked superbly to put the pressure on the off-spinner. Pujara brought up 6,000 Test runs, the 11th Indian to achieve the feat as he continued to frustrate Australia.

Pant looked capable of leading India to a shock victory before falling just short of a third Test century, caught by Pat Cummins at gully after trying to attack Lyon again.

The second new ball brought a key wicket for Australia as Hazlewood produced a wonderful delivery to bowl Pujara. A pair of reviews were unable to get Ashwin, who was dropped on 15, a diving Sean Abbott - on for the injured Will Pucovski (shoulder) - unable to hold onto a tough chance.

Vihari and Ashwin, showing no intent to score, remained stoic and defended well against an increasingly desperate Australia. Paine dropped another chance after Vihari edged a Mitchell Starc (0-66) delivery and it proved to be the final opportunity as India held on for a draw.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to Team India's collective effort at the SCG:

Story first published: Monday, January 11, 2021, 13:43 [IST]
