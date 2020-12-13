India vs Australia: Shane Warne omits out of sorts Joe Burn from his playing XI for Adelaide Test

Australia have been hit hard with injuries ahead of the much anticipated Test series against India as regular opener David Warner and the other contender Will Pucovski were ruled out of the first Test in Adelaide, which is set to start from December 17.

Cricket Australia on Saturday added Harris into the Test squad following confirmation of Warner and Pucovski not being available for selection for Adelaide Test.

Warner had injured his adductor muscle in the field during the second ODI against India at the SCG, while Pucovski sustained a concussion while batting for Australia A in the tour match against India at Drummoyne Oval last week. Both batsmen will now target a return ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

With Warner and Pucovski out injured and Burns' form a concern, Warne's first Test XI as expected did not feature lacklustre Queensland batsman, who was seen as one of the openers for the longest format game.

Burns has been under fire off late for not being able to score runs consistently. The opening batsman has just managed to score 61 runs from eight innings this season.

In the ongoing three-day practice game against the Indians, Burns was dismissed for a duck by Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings while in the second innings he did manage to score one run before being sent back to the pavilion.

Apart from picking Harris and Wade as openers, the veteran leg-spinner also named Shaun Marsh as a stand by for all-rounder Cameron Green, who suffered a blow on his head during the second practice-game against India.

In Warne's XI, the middle-order will see Test favourites Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith along with Travis Head and skipper Tim Paine. Meanwhile, the bowling department will be headed by experienced pacer Mitchell Starc supported by the pace duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Nathan Lyon is the only spinner to find a place in Warner's playing XI.

Warne took to Twitter and wrote, "My test team for Adelaide now that Burns looks horribly out of form and injuries to Warner & young Pucovski. Fingers crossed Green will be ok @FoxCricket

"Wade, Harris, Marnus, Smith, Head, Green, Paine (c), Cummins, Starc, Lyon, Hazlewood. S Marsh on standby if Green is out," he added.

