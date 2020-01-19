India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan undergoes X-Ray scan after hurting shoulder at M Chinnaswamy

Dhawan tried to stop a shot by Australian skipper Aaron Finch while fielding inside the circle and fell on his left shoulder. Team India physio came to the field immediately to attend to Dhawan but the opener had to leave the field clutching his shoulder. Dhawan has gone for a scan and it remains to be seen whether he will come out to bat during the India chase.

"Shikhar Dhawan has gone for an X-Ray. A call on him being available for the game will be taken once he is back & assessed," said a BCCI update.

Update: Shikhar Dhawan has gone for an X-Ray. A call on him being available for the game will be taken once he is back & assessed #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/94I4tlyxzc — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020

This was the second time in this series Dhawan getting injured as in the second ODI at Rajkot, pacer Pat Cummins had pinged on his ribs and the left-hander did not field during Australia's chase. There were some doubts over the availability of the 34-year-old for the series decider, but he was cleared to play on the match eve.

Rohit Sharma, who had suffered a fall during the second ODI at Rajkot, too got a clearance to play in the third ODI. In fact, Dhawan made his comeback during the T20I series against Sri Lanka after missing the whole series against the West Indies at home owing to a knee injury that he suffered during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match.