India vs Australia: Something definitely has to be done about it: Adam Zampa on slow over-rates

India was fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining slow over-rate in the first ODI. The game had gone past the Sydney Cricket Ground’s curfew limit for the lights.

Speaking about the slow overrate, the Australian spinner said that something definitely needed to be done about the slow over-rates in cricket.

“I don’t know what the ruling should be, or if there should be punishment, but something definitely has to be done about it. From a viewers’ point of view, it’s probably not the best look for the game,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Zampa as saying.

Zampa also added that players probably lacked time in order to get the intensity required to play an ODI match. “I wouldn’t want to make excuses but it’s really hard to imitate the pressure of one-day cricket and the best way to do it was when you are together as a squad and you do fielding sessions and the intensity of the training is at that international standard,” stated Zampa.

After the conclusion of the first ODI, batsman Steve Smith also admitted that the first game lasted for a long duration. The former skipper said, “It felt like it went all day. The longest 50 overs in the field I’ve ever had, that’s for sure.”

Hosts Australia put up an all round show to defeat the Virat Kohli-led team and get the series underway on a winning note. The two sides will meet on Sunday in Sydney for the second ODI.

(With inputs from agencies)