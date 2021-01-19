India vs Australia: Steve Smith, Pat Cummins should be made captains: Ian Healy

Smith returned to international cricket in 2019 during the Ashes series against England scored more than 700 runs. But since 2018 March, Tim Paine is leading Australia's Test side and Aaron Finch is captaining the T20I and ODIs squads.

"In 12 to 18 months from now, I want him to do it, only if he wants to, because it's a chance for redemption," Healy told 'SEN Radio'. "I want him to lead strongly, become that statesman of the game and put those doubters and haters to bed. I like redemption he paid a heavy price for not doing much," he said.

Paine is 36 and the sentiments for a new captain is growing stronger in Australia and several pundits have been rooting for the return of Smith to the helm.

"Everyone around the world thinks he scratched the ball. All he was, was a bit of a lazy captain and let things run in his team that he wasn't aware of," Healy opined.

Healy also said Pat Cummins should be elevated to captaincy on ODIs and T20Is. "I think we should try Pat Cummins in short form games. Give him a taste and get his feedback on how he might cope, that would be a good way to start," he said.

For the record, Ray Lindwall was the last pace bowler to captain Australia and it was in 1956 against India.