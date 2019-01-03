India Vs Australia: Team India sports black armbands to mourn demise of Ramakant Achrekar

Achrekar - the Dronacharya Awardee cricket coach - who spotted the talent of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in his childhood days breathed his last on Wednesday (January 2). Achrekar, 87, died in Mumbai due to age-related ailments.

Achrekar competed in just one first-class match in his playing career but discovered and shaped the biggest batsman in international cricket after Sir Donald Bradman in Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, who is now retired, owns almost all the batting records that were there for the taking in the game, including the highest runs in Tests (15,921) and ODIs (18,426).

"As a mark of respect to the demise of Mr.Ramakant Achrekar, the team is wearing black armbands today. #TeamIndia," said a BCCI tweet.

Achrekar is best known for being his childhood coach and has always been acknowledged by the celebrated right-hander for the role he played in shaping his career as a child. Tendulkar was coached by Achrekar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Paying an emotional tribute to his childhood coach, Tendulkar said, "Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of (Ramakant) Achrekar sir."

"Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance," the Dronacharya awardee's most famous ward said in a statement. "His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on," he added.

Besides Tendulkar, he also coached some prominent players in Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

(With inputs from PTI)