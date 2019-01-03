Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India Vs Australia: Team India sports black armbands to mourn demise of Ramakant Achrekar

By
India Vs Australia: Team India sports black armbands to mourn demise of Ramakant Achrekar
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Sydney, Jan 3: The Indian cricket team Thursday (January 3) stepped into the field for the fourth Test match against Australia with black armbands tied around their sleeves to mourn the demise of Ramakant Achrekar.

Achrekar - the Dronacharya Awardee cricket coach - who spotted the talent of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in his childhood days breathed his last on Wednesday (January 2). Achrekar, 87, died in Mumbai due to age-related ailments.

4th Test: Day 1 Highlights

Achrekar competed in just one first-class match in his playing career but discovered and shaped the biggest batsman in international cricket after Sir Donald Bradman in Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, who is now retired, owns almost all the batting records that were there for the taking in the game, including the highest runs in Tests (15,921) and ODIs (18,426).

"As a mark of respect to the demise of Mr.Ramakant Achrekar, the team is wearing black armbands today. #TeamIndia," said a BCCI tweet.

Achrekar is best known for being his childhood coach and has always been acknowledged by the celebrated right-hander for the role he played in shaping his career as a child. Tendulkar was coached by Achrekar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Paying an emotional tribute to his childhood coach, Tendulkar said, "Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of (Ramakant) Achrekar sir."

"Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance," the Dronacharya awardee's most famous ward said in a statement. "His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on," he added.

Besides Tendulkar, he also coached some prominent players in Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

(With inputs from PTI)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 62/1 (20.2 vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 7:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue