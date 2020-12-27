India vs Australia: Tim Paine becomes fastest to 150 dismissals as wicketkeeper; surpasses de Kock, Gilchrist

Paine achieved the feat on the second day of the Boxing Day Test against India here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Tasmanian cricketer took a catch off the bowling of pacer Mitchell Starc to send back Rishabh Pant and as a result, he affected his 150th dismissal in Test cricket.

Paine has taken just 33 innings to record 150 dismissals as wicket-keeper and as a result, he went past South Africa's Quinton de Kock who had achieved the feat in his 34th innings in the longest format of the game.

Adam Gilchrist had taken 36 innings to record 150 dismissals while Mark Boucher of South Africa had taken 38 innings.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc also became the quickest Aussie pacer to complete 250 Test wickets. The left-arm pacer is the ninth Australian cricketer to enter the elite club.

Later in the day, India captain Ajinkya Rahane made a statement as he slammed his 12th Test century and led his team from the front as Team India continued to extend the lead.

The Indians lost the wickets of Hanuma Vihari (21) and Rishabh Pant (29) in the second session but also scored runs at a quicker pace to reduce the deficit.

Rahane showed great composure and forged back-to-back fifty-plus partnerships with Vihari, Pant and a hundred-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja.