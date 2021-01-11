India vs Australia: Tim Paine reveals why he joined Indian huddle after Sydney racism row

Play was halted on Sunday (January 10) for a few minutes after India pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of racial abuse from a section of the crowd, leading to expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from Cricket Australia.

Paine, who was batting at that time, was asked about the incidents that marred the Test during the post-match press conference.

India vs Australia: Paine joins India huddle, Langer calls him class act after racism mars Sydney Test

"I think it's bitterly disappointing. Cricket Australia and the Australian cricket team, we don't condone any sort of abuse, particularly racial abuse," the wicket-keeper-batsman said.

"I just wanted to let the Indian team know we were with them on that. Like I said, it's not condoned by any of us and really disappointed that that happens when teams come to Australia and we want it to stop.

"Just wanted to make sure the Indian boys knew we are also against it and we support them," the captain elaborated.

The incident on Sunday had taken place,a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj.