India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and band to play Day-Night Test at Adelaide

India had already played their inaugural day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, last year and this will be India's first D/N Test in Australia. However, India will start their tour of Australia with the first Test at Gabba, Brisbane - a venue that they did not play during their successful visit in 2018-19, a report in ESPNCricnfo stated.

India had beaten Australia last time for a historic series triumph Down Under and also became the first Asian nation to register a Test series win in Australia. The Cricket Australia will announce the formal summer schedule later this week.

The last two Tests of the series - Boxing Day and New Year matches - will be held in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. This time India will not play a Test match at Perth, venue of Australia's lone victory by 146 runs during the 2018-19 series. However, India will play an ODI match at the OPTUS stadium.

Australia will start their summer Test programme with a series against Afghanistan, and it will be the first time Aussies will be playing the Asian nation in a Test match. Afghanistan had made their Test debut against India in 2018 at Bengaluru.

However, there are several impediments to be cleared ahead of the series. There have been talks about the ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia across October and November, getting postponed to 2022. However, the ICC had played down the talks and said the move will be discussed during the Board meeting of the global governing body on Thursday (May 28).

The CA will also have to make a decision on allowing crowd for the international matches in Australia due to the Coronavirus pandemic.