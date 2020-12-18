India vs Australia: Wade is a misfit as opener in Tests, says Border

The hosts decision to gamble with Wade as an opener backfired as Australia were bundled out for 191 in their first-innings of the pink ball day/night Test at Adeliade in response to India's 244.

With star opener David Warner ruled out due to a groin injury and young Will Pucovski, who was primed to open in the first Test, suffering a concussion, the home side elevated Wade to the role of an opener.

Wade started the innings alongside the woefully out-of-form Joe Burns. The two struggled in the middle and could only manage eight runs each before Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah accounted for both.

"Yeah, exactly that," Border told foxsports.com.au when asked if the gamble to go with Wade at the top backfired,

"It was a gamble because you're shuffling one guy (Wade) from his customary Test match position. Yes, he opens in short-form cricket, but that's a vastly different beast to what they're facing at the moment."

Wade has never opened in Tests. His elevation allowed rookie Cameron Green to take the number six spot.

"Test match cricket on this sort of surface here, you need to have your wits about you and have a background about how to open the batting," Border said.

The 65-year-old conceded that he was hoping to see the prodigious Pucovski open the innings.

"I tended to agree with the gamble in that I didn't see an obvious replacement with Pucovski out, I was hoping he would be fit to play," he said.

Burns was picked in the playing XI despite his poor run recently.

In the two warm-up games ahead of the four-Test series, Burns failed to reach double digits, scoring 4, 0, 0 and 1 in four innings.

"With Burnsy, I mean we were always just worried about that because he hasn't shown any form whatsoever," Border said.

"His footwork, mentally he's a bit short and he's just having no luck. Anyway, the experiment didn't work, we were always worried that would be the case," Border added.

(With PTI inputs)