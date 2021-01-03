India vs Australia: Wade ready to bat down the order to accommodate openers Warner and Pucovski

Wade, who scored 111 runs from the four innings he has played so far, opened in the first two Tests as Warner and Pucovski were both injured. But with the return of the duo, Wade may now see himself being played in the middle-order as Travis Head has looked completely out of sorts.

His batting position has been a topic of discussion after Warner and Pucovski were named in the squad for the third Test but Wade said he is ready to bat anywhere.

"I have really enjoyed opening, moving forward if that is something that selectors want me to keep doing more, I am comfortable doing. If I slide back down the order, I will do that also.

"I am ready from 1 to 7. I am happy to bat wherever playing games for Australia, I will take every run I get."

Wade said he is also prepared about the possibility of even being dropped from the team.

"Will (Pucovski) has come back into the squad, so whether they make that change straight way and I slid back down, or whether I don't play at all, who knows.

"I am not a selector but no indication at this stage and I prepare to bat where I have been batting and if I slide back down, I am comfortable there as well."

Australia lost the second Test in Melbourne and the hosts will look to bounce back quickly when they face India in the third Test, which is scheduled to start from Thursday (January 7) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney.

