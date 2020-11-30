Cricket
India vs Australia: Warner and Cummins to miss rest of white-ball series

By
David Warner
David Warner is set to miss the remaining ODI and T20s.

Bengaluru, November 20: Australia's opener David Warner and fast bowler Pat Cummins have been ruled out of the third One-day International and three-match T20 series against India.

Warner suffered a groin injury during the second ODI at Sydney on Sunday (November 29) while Cummins has been rested to keep him fresh for the the Test series.

The left-handed Warner faces a fitness battle to be ready for the first of the four-match series which begins with the pink ball day/nigh Test at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

Warner injured

Warner injured

Cricket Australia said that Warner, who suffered the injury during Australia's 51-run ODI win in Sydney is being withdrawn from the squad in the hope of being fit for the four-Test series against Virat Kohli's side.

"Pat and Davie are critical to our plans for the Test series," head coach Justin Langer said in a team release.

Cummins rested

Cummins rested

"Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat's case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer," Langer added.

Opener D'Arcy Short has replaced Warner in Australia's Twenty20 squad, but no replacement has been made for Cummins as yet.

Series win

Series win

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis remains with the squad as he continues his recovery from a side strain. Australia's win in Sydney sealed the three-match ODI series 2-0.

The teams play the dead rubber third match in Canberra on Wednesday (December 2) before starting the three-match T20 series at the same venue on Friday (December 4).

Tough task

Tough task

The remaining two T20s will be held at Sydney on December 6 and December 8. The teams then take a nine-day break before renewing their battle for the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy on December 18.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 the last time they toured Down Under, but this time they face an uphill task to retain the trophy, especially with Kohli set to return home after the Adelaide Test, to be with his wife Anushka Sharma with the first family of Indian cricket expecting the birth of their child in early January

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Monday, November 30, 2020, 8:12 [IST]
