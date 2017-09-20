India Vs Australia: Washout threat looms over 2nd ODI as rain continues to lash Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 20: Rain poses a severe threat to the second one-day international match between India and Australia in Kolkata even as fans gear up for an exciting contest.

India-Australia series schedule

Both the teams were forced to practice indoors at Eden Gardens on Tuesday (September 19) as it kept pouring in Kolkata all through the day. The ground staff put the covers on all through the day on Tuesday.

As per Kolkata's Meteorological Department, there is a high possibility of rain on Thursday (September 21) as well.

However, the skies have cleared on Wednesday (September 20) morning after a fresh spell of rain lashed the city early in the morning. The ground staff tried preparing the ground for the upcoming game. But all the preparations will be wasted if it rains on Thursday.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata...the ground that has hosted most Tests (40) & ODIs (29) in India getting ready for Thursday's 2nd ODI game!#IndvAus pic.twitter.com/rKGS58qo58 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 20, 2017

The Durga Puja celebrations will also begin in the City of Joy with the commencement of Navratri, and the rain this might dampen fun and frolic mood of the fans.

Players have not been able to check the pitch and the outfield because the covers were drawn on Tuesday. Even the finishing touches to the pitch too couldn't be done due to rain.

The outfield also needs to receive some sunshine before the match day. Fans would be hoping it doesn't rain on Thursday.

Even the first ODI between the two teams was a rain-truncated one as showers during the innings break prevented the match from getting started on time. Finally, the umpires had to reduce the target to 164 for the Aussies to chase from 21 overs.

The Eden Gardens pitch has been newly laid which surprised all with its uneven bounce and turn. The Test match between India and New Zealand, last year, was a low scoring one which was in stark contrast to the pitch's behaviour at Eden Gardens.

However, the last ODI match played here in January, this year, was a high scoring one between India and England. Nearly 650 runs were scored in that game as both the teams crossed the 300-run mark. India, however, ended up on the losing side as they reached 316/9 while chasing 322.