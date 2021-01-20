India vs Australia: Watch! Ravi Shastri gives emotional dressing room speech to India cricketers at Gabba

Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached on Tuesday. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.

"Guys, the courage, resolve and spirit you have shown, it is unreal. Not for once, you were down. Injuries, 36 all out, you had the belief. It does not come overnight, it takes a period of time, now you have the self-belief. Just not India, the whole world will stand up and salute you today. Remember what you guys have done today, enjoy as much as you can. Everybody has been outstanding, it started in Melbourne, Sydney was fantastic and the honours were even coming into this Gabba Test," said Shastri while addressing the Indian team in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.

"Today was outstanding, Shubman great knock. Pujara, you will be known as the ultimate warrior. Rishabh, simply outstanding. When you were batting, you gave heart attacks to everyone. Ajinkya, the way you have controlled the things is simply outstanding. I would not like to forget three debutants, Nattu, Washi and Shardul. Guys enjoy this moment," he added.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. Virat Kohli had also returned home after the first Test on paternity leave.