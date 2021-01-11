India vs Australia: Will Pucovski injures shoulder, sent for scans

The 22-year-old hurt his right shoulder after diving for the ball at mid-wicket in the 86th over of India's innings on the fifth day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After the dive, Pucovski stayed down for a few seconds clutching his shoulder as his teammates came to help him.

The youngster then left the field at the end of the over, leaving his participation in the final Test in doubt.

"There's yet to be any official update on the Victorian's fitness," the Australian Associated Press reported.

Will Pucovski off with shoulder iced, going for scans with fears of shoulder dislocation/subluxation or AC joint injury. Dislocation/subluxation more of a concern & would put him in doubt for 4th Test. Worst case stabilisation surgery can be req’d, hopefully not the case #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/38OA6eXjdp — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) January 11, 2021

Pucovski marked his debut with a 62-run knock in the first innings but failed to make an impact in the second essay and was caught behind for 10.

Last month, Pucovski had suffered a concussion after being hit on the head during the day-night practice match.

The final Test in Brisbane will start on January 15. The series is locked at 1-1 after the third Test ended in a draw.