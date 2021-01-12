India vs Australia: With India’s injury concerns grown, former India cricketer offers to play Brisbane Test!

With injury concerns shrouding the Indian dressing room, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, known for his witty sense of humour, took to social media and offered his services. With stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and coach Ravi Shastri facing a huge selection dilemma for the Brisbane Test, Sehwag took to Twitter and said he’s available for selection for the final match of the series.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag wrote, “Itne sab players injured main, 11 na ho rate ho too Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge @BCCI.”

The former cricketer’s tweet came in good humour, but the injury concerns and quarantine rules have posed some serious troubles for the Indian side.

Skipper Virat Kohli has missed the series after the first Test as he is on paternity leave and Mohammad Shami has also been out of action due to injury. Despite missing key players, the Indian team secured a commendable draw in the third Test to take the series into the decider. But with Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah, all of whom played in the third Test, out of the decider, selection will be a dilemma for the coach and skipper.